Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $395.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an underperform rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $387.00.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $276.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $402.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.78.

Insider Activity

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,562.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 356.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Paycom Software by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

