PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on PDC Energy from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut PDC Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.33.

PDC Energy Stock Performance

PDCE opened at $57.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.54. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

PDC Energy Cuts Dividend

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.11 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 46.24%. The company’s revenue was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,894,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,894,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $134,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,775,134.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,995 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDC Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 459 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

See Also

