PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Trading Down 2.1 %

PFLT stock opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $497.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.64. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average of $11.06.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Increases Dividend

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $31.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.59 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 11.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a boost from PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.99%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is -375.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 32.2% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 25.8% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter valued at about $552,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. 21.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd., a traded fund, invests in middle market companies located in the United States. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors. It provides debt investment in mezzanine and buyout stage capital requirements.

