PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 26,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $175.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $241.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.66 and a 200-day moving average of $175.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.86 and a 52 week high of $186.84.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.08.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

