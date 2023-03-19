Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

PRDO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

PRDO opened at $13.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average is $13.00. Perdoceo Education has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $176.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $216,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,620.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $147,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 151,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,490.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,620.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $584,240 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Perdoceo Education

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

(Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.