Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $13.60 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance
Shares of PBR stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $16.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average is $11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Institutional Trading of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile
Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.