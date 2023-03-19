Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $13.60 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of PBR stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $16.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average is $11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,690 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 19,149 shares during the last quarter. Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth about $1,152,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 751,049 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after buying an additional 60,915 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,425 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 5,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

