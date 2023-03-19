Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PAHC. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Phibro Animal Health Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $14.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.06 million, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.60. Phibro Animal Health has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $20.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.44 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.90%. Analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Institutional Trading of Phibro Animal Health

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 15,198 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 10,866 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 85,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 26,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 406.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 70,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 56,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

About Phibro Animal Health

(Get Rating)

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

Featured Stories

