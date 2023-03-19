Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Reaches $0.36 on Top Exchanges

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 14.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $70.93 million and $87,158.61 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001347 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00133931 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00061987 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00039016 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001634 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,362,268 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

