Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,159 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 12,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 65,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Down 0.2 %

PAA stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.86. 14,635,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,181,969. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.06.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This is a boost from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 89.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAA. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.10.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.