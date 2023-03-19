PlatinX Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $188.35 Million (PTX)

PlatinX (PTX) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 18th. One PlatinX token can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PlatinX has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. PlatinX has a market capitalization of $188.35 million and $104,326.86 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PlatinX Token Profile

PlatinX’s launch date was December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. PlatinX’s official website is platinx.io. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlatinX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatinX using one of the exchanges listed above.

