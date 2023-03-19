Pocket Network Trading 4.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 19th. One Pocket Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0567 or 0.00000208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Pocket Network has a market cap of $57.81 million and $2.33 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Pocket Network Token Profile

Pocket Network launched on July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pocket Network’s official website is www.pokt.network. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.

Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you’re already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

Buying and Selling Pocket Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pocket Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pocket Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

