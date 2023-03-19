PotCoin (POT) Trading Up 14.7% Over Last 7 Days

PotCoin (POT) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $841,100.58 and $149.12 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.71 or 0.00303779 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00023545 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00012058 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000719 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00008910 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000664 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00015951 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000234 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,218,405 coins and its circulating supply is 227,757,254 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

