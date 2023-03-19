PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PCH has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup started coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.40.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

Shares of PCH opened at $48.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.89. PotlatchDeltic has a one year low of $39.10 and a one year high of $58.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.94 and a 200 day moving average of $45.60.

PotlatchDeltic Increases Dividend

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $253.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 37.82%.

Insider Transactions at PotlatchDeltic

In other news, VP Michele Tyler sold 4,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $225,055.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,462.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michele Tyler sold 4,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $225,055.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,662 shares in the company, valued at $994,462.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 48,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,239,189.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,202.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,667,676 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 289.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 219.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment includes delivering logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

