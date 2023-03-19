Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2023

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGGet Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $62.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $76.90.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

