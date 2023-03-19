Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PINC. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Premier from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Premier from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Premier from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.70.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $31.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.41. Premier has a 52-week low of $30.62 and a 52-week high of $38.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Premier had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $359.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.36 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in Premier by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 78,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Premier by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Premier by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 38,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Premier by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 48.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

