Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Progress Software from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Progress Software Stock Down 0.3 %

PRGS opened at $57.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.99. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $59.00.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $159.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.04 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 32.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progress Software news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 4,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $258,761.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,020.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 4,629 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $258,761.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,020.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,543 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,392. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progress Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at $20,040,000. Natixis grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 730,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,828,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 25.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,204,000 after purchasing an additional 250,733 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,459,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Progress Software by 22.1% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 897,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,196,000 after acquiring an additional 162,739 shares during the period.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

