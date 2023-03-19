Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PGR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Progressive from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.85.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $6.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,382,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,511. The stock has a market cap of $79.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.50. Progressive has a one year low of $106.35 and a one year high of $146.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $475,031.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,646.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $475,031.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,646.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $497,341.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,140 shares of company stock worth $7,273,080 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after acquiring an additional 29,750 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

