ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PRQR. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.90.

ProQR Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $231.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91.

Institutional Trading of ProQR Therapeutics

About ProQR Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases with a focus on inherited retinal diseases, such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome type 2, and autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa.

