Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PTGX. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.50.
Shares of NASDAQ PTGX opened at $22.42 on Thursday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $27.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.24.
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.
