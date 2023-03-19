Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PTGX. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.50.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX opened at $22.42 on Thursday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $27.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.24.

Institutional Trading of Protagonist Therapeutics

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 273.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $88,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

