Proton (XPR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.47 Million

Proton (XPR) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Proton has a market cap of $22.80 million and $1.47 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Proton has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Proton Coin Profile

Proton was first traded on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 28,030,198,382 coins and its circulating supply is 14,861,972,648 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Proton is blog.protonchain.com. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Proton’s official website is www.proton.org.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

