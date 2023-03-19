Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for ICF International, Inc. Lifted by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ICF International in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.58. The consensus estimate for ICF International’s current full-year earnings is $6.30 per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ICFI. StockNews.com began coverage on ICF International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on ICF International from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Shares of ICFI stock opened at $106.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.14. ICF International has a 1-year low of $88.98 and a 1-year high of $121.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $475.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.27 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICF International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,144,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ICF International in the 4th quarter worth $926,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICF International in the 4th quarter worth $6,552,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $43,548.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.52%.

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of professional services and technology-based solutions to government and commercial clients, including management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

