QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on QCR from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

QCR Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of QCRH opened at $43.40 on Thursday. QCR has a 1-year low of $42.15 and a 1-year high of $62.85. The company has a market capitalization of $730.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.58.

QCR Announces Dividend

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. QCR had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $86.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that QCR will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. QCR’s payout ratio is 4.08%.

Insider Activity at QCR

In related news, CEO John H. Anderson sold 1,389 shares of QCR stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total value of $74,519.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,418.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John H. Anderson sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total transaction of $74,519.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,418.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Kay Bates purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.98 per share, for a total transaction of $27,588.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,144 shares in the company, valued at $98,581.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QCR

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCRH. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QCR by 1.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in QCR by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in QCR by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 48,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of QCR by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of QCR by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services.

