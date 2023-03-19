Qtum (QTUM) Market Capitalization Tops $317.28 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.03 or 0.00011119 BTC on popular exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $317.28 million and $49.91 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Qtum has traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,787.60 or 0.06551202 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00063772 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00024411 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00045564 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00007902 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00020112 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,579,556 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.

QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

