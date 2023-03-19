QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 124.3% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $120.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $161.30. The firm has a market cap of $134.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.48.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

