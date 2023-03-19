Quantum (QUA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $182,280.66

Quantum (QUA) traded up 100% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last week, Quantum has traded 98.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quantum has a total market cap of $11,234.08 and approximately $182,280.66 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008511 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025145 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00032426 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001841 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00019557 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003495 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00201760 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,197.26 or 0.99968129 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001003 USD and is down -49.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,390.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

