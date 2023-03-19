QUASA (QUA) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

QUASA (QUA) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QUASA has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $1.65 million and $1,027.05 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00008621 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025355 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00032846 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001855 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00019760 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003493 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.07 or 0.00204107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,975.07 or 1.00047820 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00160116 USD and is down -1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $367.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

