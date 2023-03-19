Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Quest Resource to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ QRHC opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.11. Quest Resource has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRHC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Quest Resource by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Resource by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 36,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Quest Resource by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Quest Resource during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Quest Resource by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers, automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations, truck and bus fleet operators, manufacturing plants, multi-family and commercial properties, and construction and demolition projects.

