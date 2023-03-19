Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Quest Resource to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.
Quest Resource Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ QRHC opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.11. Quest Resource has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers, automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations, truck and bus fleet operators, manufacturing plants, multi-family and commercial properties, and construction and demolition projects.
