QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
QuickLogic Stock Performance
NASDAQ QUIK opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. QuickLogic has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $9.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $68.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.54.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other QuickLogic news, CFO Elias Nader sold 5,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $28,820.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,582 shares in the company, valued at $65,322.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
QuickLogic Company Profile
QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.
Further Reading
