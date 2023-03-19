QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QuickLogic Stock Performance

NASDAQ QUIK opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. QuickLogic has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $9.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $68.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QuickLogic news, CFO Elias Nader sold 5,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $28,820.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,582 shares in the company, valued at $65,322.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

QuickLogic Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QuickLogic by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 697,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after buying an additional 100,439 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in QuickLogic by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,677 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 332,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 152,279 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in QuickLogic by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

