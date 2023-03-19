ReddCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,389.09 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $7.02 million and $1,389.09 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.66 or 0.00300773 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00023273 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00011970 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000713 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00009066 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000663 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00016229 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000232 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.