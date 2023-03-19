RedHill Biopharma Stock to Reverse Split on Thursday, March 23rd (NASDAQ:RDHL)

Shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, March 23rd. The 1-40 reverse split was announced on Thursday, March 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, March 23rd.
RedHill Biopharma Stock Down 24.3 %
RDHL stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. RedHill Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $3.27. The company has a market cap of $13.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.39.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About RedHill Biopharma
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
