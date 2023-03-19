Relx (LON:REL) PT Raised to GBX 2,840 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2023

Relx (LON:RELGet Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,810 ($34.25) to GBX 2,840 ($34.61) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

REL has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,860 ($34.86) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,962 ($36.10) price objective on Relx in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,000 ($24.38) target price on Relx in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.30) target price on Relx in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays cut Relx to an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,585 ($31.51) price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,547.13 ($31.04).

Relx Stock Performance

LON:REL opened at GBX 2,530 ($30.83) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.59. Relx has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,064 ($25.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,580 ($31.44). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,453.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,339.65. The company has a market capitalization of £48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3,048.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48.

Relx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 38.90 ($0.47) per share. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $15.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,626.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Erik Engstrom sold 93,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,492 ($30.37), for a total value of £2,318,531.88 ($2,825,754.88). Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Relx

(Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Relx (LON:REL)

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.