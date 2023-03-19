Relx (LON:REL) PT Raised to GBX 2,840 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Relx (LON:REL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,810 ($34.25) to GBX 2,840 ($34.61) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

REL has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,860 ($34.86) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,962 ($36.10) price objective on Relx in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,000 ($24.38) target price on Relx in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.30) target price on Relx in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays cut Relx to an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,585 ($31.51) price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,547.13 ($31.04).

Relx Stock Performance

LON:REL opened at GBX 2,530 ($30.83) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.59. Relx has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,064 ($25.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,580 ($31.44). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,453.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,339.65. The company has a market capitalization of £48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3,048.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48.

Relx Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 38.90 ($0.47) per share. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $15.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,626.51%.

In related news, insider Erik Engstrom sold 93,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,492 ($30.37), for a total value of £2,318,531.88 ($2,825,754.88). Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

