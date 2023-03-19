Renaissance Investment Group LLC Boosts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,565 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 3.1% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $190.01 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.84.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.60.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

