Renaissance Investment Group LLC Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVO traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.44. 1,727,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,450. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $145.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $1.1887 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.34%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

