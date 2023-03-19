Renaissance Investment Group LLC Has $4.06 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Booking by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total transaction of $231,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,867,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total transaction of $231,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,867,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $1,263,850.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,418,314.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,098 shares of company stock valued at $7,278,014 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,675.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,440.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,432.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,081.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,630.00. The stock has a market cap of $91.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

