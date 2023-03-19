Renaissance Investment Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC cut its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in shares of Sysco by 397.6% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Argus cut shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

Sysco Trading Down 2.1 %

Sysco stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,389,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,329. The stock has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.04.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. Sysco’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 70.76%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Stories

