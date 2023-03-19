Renaissance Investment Group LLC Sells 26,521 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 118,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,521 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 1.5% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 9.4 %

USB opened at $32.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.42. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $57.92. The company has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 51.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.