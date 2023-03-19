Render Token (RNDR) Price Reaches $1.54 on Major Exchanges

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. During the last week, Render Token has traded up 47.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Render Token token can now be bought for about $1.54 or 0.00005449 BTC on popular exchanges. Render Token has a market cap of $563.00 million and approximately $74.82 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Render Token Token Profile

Render Token launched on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 364,833,198 tokens. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token’s ecosystem.”

