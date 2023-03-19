Request (REQ) Trading 12.5% Higher This Week

Request (REQ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Request has a market capitalization of $102.97 million and $2.02 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00008553 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00032741 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025157 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001855 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00019718 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003471 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.27 or 0.00203201 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,183.35 or 0.99998031 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10233494 USD and is down -1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $2,220,243.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

