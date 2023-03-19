Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 14th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

LVLU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $7.80 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $11.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

NASDAQ LVLU opened at $2.32 on Friday. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $91.15 million, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 25.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,979,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,476,000 after acquiring an additional 405,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 143.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 652,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 384,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 23.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 630,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 120,985 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 105.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 68,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

