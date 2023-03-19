Reviewing National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) and Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH)

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) and Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

National Research has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dominari has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for National Research and Dominari, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Research 0 0 0 0 N/A Dominari 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares National Research and Dominari’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Research 20.98% 43.88% 22.93% Dominari N/A -18.21% -16.94%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares National Research and Dominari’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Research $151.57 million 6.90 $31.80 million $1.27 33.50 Dominari N/A N/A -$7.17 million ($3.88) -0.90

National Research has higher revenue and earnings than Dominari. Dominari is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Research, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.0% of National Research shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Dominari shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of National Research shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Dominari shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

National Research beats Dominari on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Research

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations. The company was founded by Michael D. Hays in 1981 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

About Dominari

Dominari Holdings, Inc. is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It also creates a broad-spectrum antiviral platform, in which the lead compounds have activity against multiple viruses including Influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19. The company was founded by Gilbert V. Levin and M. Karen Levin in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

