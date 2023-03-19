Reviewing Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) and Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL)

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) and Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Presidio Property Trust and Postal Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Presidio Property Trust -19.20% -5.92% -1.36% Postal Realty Trust 7.23% 1.40% 0.83%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.6% of Presidio Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Postal Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Presidio Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Postal Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Presidio Property Trust has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Postal Realty Trust has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Presidio Property Trust and Postal Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Presidio Property Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Postal Realty Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50

Postal Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $18.43, indicating a potential upside of 27.71%. Given Postal Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Postal Realty Trust is more favorable than Presidio Property Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Presidio Property Trust and Postal Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Presidio Property Trust $19.23 million 0.66 -$3.63 million ($0.63) -1.65 Postal Realty Trust $53.33 million 5.15 $3.85 million $0.16 90.19

Postal Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Presidio Property Trust. Presidio Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Postal Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Presidio Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Postal Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Presidio Property Trust pays out -12.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Postal Realty Trust pays out 593.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Postal Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Presidio Property Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Postal Realty Trust beats Presidio Property Trust on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Presidio Property Trust

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or had an equity interest in: 128 Model Homes that are owned by six affiliated limited partnerships and one wholly-owned corporation; Ten office buildings and one industrial property, which totals approximately 998,016 rentable square feet; and Four retail shopping centers, which total approximately 131,722 rentable square feet.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

