RH (NYSE:RH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RH. Loop Capital dropped their price target on RH from $420.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered RH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $298.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on RH from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on RH from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $346.06.

Get RH alerts:

RH Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:RH opened at $246.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $301.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.75. RH has a 12-month low of $207.37 and a 12-month high of $390.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total value of $41,995.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,492.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $612,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total transaction of $41,995.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,492.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,911 shares of company stock worth $4,049,339 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 5,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RH during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in RH by 346.4% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in RH by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 61.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RH

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.