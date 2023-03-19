Ribbon Finance Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $83.62 Million (RBN)

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Ribbon Finance token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000912 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ribbon Finance has a market capitalization of $83.62 million and approximately $634,511.30 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded up 26.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ribbon Finance Token Profile

Ribbon Finance’s genesis date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official message board is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ribbon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ribbon Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ribbon Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

