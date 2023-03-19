Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Tops $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $16,783.32 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 38.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008537 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025200 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00032379 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001823 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00019659 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003517 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00201586 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,061.94 or 0.99693077 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

