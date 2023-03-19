Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Rite Aid Price Performance

RAD opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average is $4.67. Rite Aid has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $11.60.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 260.98%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Rite Aid will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rite Aid

Rite Aid Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Rite Aid during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.