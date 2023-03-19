Riverbridge Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,178,057 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 59,188 shares during the quarter. Workiva makes up about 2.7% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $182,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Workiva by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Workiva by 18.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva Stock Performance

Shares of WK opened at $95.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.48. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $124.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -55.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workiva

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $143.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.22 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,024.28%. Research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workiva news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 15,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $1,353,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,399 shares in the company, valued at $7,612,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,943 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $1,353,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,612,789.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,249 shares of company stock worth $4,924,271 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Workiva from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Workiva Profile

(Get Rating)

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process, and people. Its platform includes Wdesk, which offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and a full audit trail.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.