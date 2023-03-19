Riverbridge Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 2.11% of Kadant worth $43,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of KAI stock opened at $197.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.18. Kadant Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.19 and a twelve month high of $221.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Kadant Increases Dividend

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.09 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Kadant’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kadant

In other Kadant news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 780 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total value of $159,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,999.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total transaction of $485,049.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,121,167.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total value of $159,978.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,999.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KAI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Kadant from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

About Kadant

(Get Rating)

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.