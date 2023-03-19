Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $56.09 Million Stock Position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,607,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,138 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 1.07% of Oak Street Health worth $56,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 1,496.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Oak Street Health

In other Oak Street Health news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $42,165.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,357,241 shares in the company, valued at $38,667,796.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Oak Street Health news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 79,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $2,844,541.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,874,769 shares in the company, valued at $138,019,271.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $42,165.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,357,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,667,796.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 763,105 shares of company stock valued at $25,972,304 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oak Street Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $35.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 2.22. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $35.70.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $577.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.26 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 23.57% and a negative return on equity of 1,883.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSH has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.27.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

