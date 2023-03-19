Riverbridge Partners LLC Lowers Stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,526,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,393 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $45,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,188,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,367 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,077,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,764 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 503.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,814,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,109,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

ZI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.56.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $28,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,504,668.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 3,000,000 shares of company stock worth $81,980,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $23.76 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.72 and a 52 week high of $61.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 148.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.47.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

