Riverbridge Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its stake in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,360,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,966 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $33,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $489,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,908,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,977,000 after purchasing an additional 178,424 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 325.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 70,297 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new position in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Paycor HCM Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $24.00 on Friday. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $34.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average of $26.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.77.

In related news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $35,709.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $35,709.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $27,780.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,694.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.