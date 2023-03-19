Riverbridge Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its stake in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,360,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,966 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $33,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $489,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,908,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,977,000 after purchasing an additional 178,424 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 325.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 70,297 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new position in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Paycor HCM Stock Up 3.1 %
NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $24.00 on Friday. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $34.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average of $26.85.
In related news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $35,709.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $35,709.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $27,780.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,694.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.
